Obituary: Greenburg, Rosena Lynn “Rose”

Rosena Lynn “Rose” Greenburg, 73, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. Born in Palestine, WV, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Roxie Roberts Monroe.

Rose attended Wirt County High School, later earning a GED with her sister-in-law Betty Kelley. She worked for Dr. Doug Mills as a dental assistant and for several years at Matheny Whited Funeral Home. She attended Newark Christian Fellowship in Newark, WV. Rose enjoyed playing piano, collecting shoes and purses, and love being around people.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings Alice Davis, Ruth Kendall, Mary Nicholas, Dora Gick, and Harold Monroe, and a granddaughter Gracelyn Lanham.

Rose is survived by her husband of 12 years Gerald “Jerry” Greenburg; her children Tina (Dan) Fitzwater, Jim (Loretta) Deweese, Becky (Joe) Bise, and Rachel (Nathan) Lanham; grandchildren Reed (Kacie) Fitzwater, Emilee Fitzwater, Sierra Nichols, Lila Bise, Jaxon Lanham, and Harper Lanham; her sister Patty Merrill and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Pastor Tim Bell will officiate. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

