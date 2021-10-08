Obituary: Hawkins, Eva Betty Marie

Eva Betty Marie Hawkins, 99, died on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in her home in Parkersburg.

She was born on March 26, 1922 in Kreis Regenwalde, Pommerania, Germany the oldest daughter of Kurt Bruno Gerhard Zarnott and Anna Ida Marie Heidemann.

Eva suffered through the war, escaped the Russian invasion of Germany to Berlin with her younger sister, and met the love of her life O. Paul Hawkins Jr. during the Berlin Airlift and they married.

She was a godly and honorable woman and together they raised four children. While she was primarily a homemaker most of her life, nurturing and caring for her family, gardening, and helping others, made her a blessing to anyone who met her as she took the word “friend” very seriously. As a “preacher’s wife”, Eva ministered in every church her husband pastored and was a member of Vienna Baptist church for over fifty years. Later in life, Eva was fondly known as “Mother Earth” when their son David opened Mother Earth Foods, helping out in the store until her retirement.

Eva is survived by her daughter, Evelyne G. McCrady (James), of Lake City, FL; sons, Thomas M. Hawkins, of Phuket, Thailand; K. David Hawkins (Gena), of Parkersburg, WV; and John C. Hawkins (Jovelyn), of Fredericksburg, VA; 9 grandchildren including her granddaughter Melanie G. Berg (William), 8 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews, and her sister, Thea Caise of Kimball, MI.

She was predeceased by her husband, O. Paul Hawkins Jr., siblings, Joachim Zarnott, Hans Zarnott, Inge Merz, and grandson, Jonathan Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Amedisys Hospice Vienna.

Visitation will be held at Leavitt’s Funeral Home on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 5 PM to 7 PM, with Memorial Service to follow at 7 with Pastor Bill Brown officiating.

