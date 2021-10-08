Obituary: Lawrence, Ruth Jeanette

Ruth Jeanette Lawrence, 70, of Marietta passed away October 6, 2021, at the Arbors at Marietta. She was born on February 18, 1951, in Columbus, OH, and was the daughter of the late Vernon and Ruth Ward Phillips.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am, October 15th, 2021 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Friday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.