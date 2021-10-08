Advertisement

Obituary: Lawrence, Ruth Jeanette

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ruth Jeanette Lawrence, 70, of Marietta passed away October 6, 2021, at the Arbors at Marietta.   She was born on February 18, 1951, in Columbus, OH, and was the daughter of the late Vernon and Ruth Ward Phillips.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am, October 15th, 2021 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held  Friday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White
Driver charged after fatally hitting pedestrian
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County
Parkersburg woman sentenced in federal drug case
Fort Frye Homecoming game canceled
Duane Byrd
Parkersburg man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Morris, James Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Weckbacher, Shirley Wilma
Mary Alice Rice obit
Obituary: Rice, Mary Alice
Donald Everett Gilbert obit
Obituary: Gilbert, Donald Everett