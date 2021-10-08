Advertisement

Obituary: Maxson, Fred

Frederick Maxson obit
Frederick Maxson obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Fred Maxson, 60, of Belpre, Ohio went to heaven to dance with the angels Tuesday, October 5, 2021, following a brief illness.

He was born December 28, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV a son of Mildred Hays Maxson McDonald of Belpre and the late Tom Maxson. He was a Foreman for Asplundh Tree Experts. Fred was a hard worker and everybody loved him. Anyone that met him loved his infectious laugh and his little catchphrase, “Oh boy”. Fred enjoyed riding motorcycles.

In addition to his mother, Fred is survived by his step-father, Fred McDonald; his wife of 26 years, Daphne Lynn Bauman Maxson; his son, Robert (Lisa) Lacy Jr. of Alabama; sister, Becky of Belpre; and brother, Bill (Monique) Maxson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Maxson; and two sisters, Linda Robinson and Betty Bryant.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg with Melissa Smith as Celebrant. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lambertatman.com.

