Obituary: Rinard, Joan

Joan Rinard obit
Joan Rinard obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Joan Rinard, 90, of Rinard Mills died October 8, 2021, at Heartland of Marietta.

Joan was born at Worthington, PA, on September 26, 1931, daughter of Charles and Alice Gaiser Bowser.

Joan graduated from Ludlow High School, Class of 1949. She married Walter Rinard on May 28, 1949.  She was a housewife and a farmer’s wife.  She was a member of Muskingum Baptist Church since 1946 and Secretary and Treasurer of Muskingum Valley Baptist Ministries and Sunday School.  Member of Eastern Star 584 and Ludlow Community Club.

She is survived by her husband and 2 sons, Ronald Rinard (Simi) of Texas and Rick Rinard (Linda) of Rinard Mills, OH.  She has two grandchildren:  Stacy Eddy (JJ) of Rinard Mills and Luke Rinard of California, three great-grandchildren: Ethan Eddy (Kassie), Jayla McElroy (Justin), and Shayla Eddy (Jessie).  She has 5 great-great-grandchildren:  Charlotte, Bella, Aiden, Kenzlie, and Maezlie, sister Jean Alloway (Bradley), and brother-in-law Robert Emerick.

Preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 7 sisters.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Heartland of Marietta for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be held on Monday (Oct. 11) at 2:00 pm at Muskingum Valley Baptist Church with burial following in Muskingum Valley Baptist Cemetery. 

The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 and at the church from 1 until 2. Eastern Star services will be held on Sunday at the funeral home at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, 845 Tice Run Road, Rinard Mills, OH 45767.

