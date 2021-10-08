Obituary: Roberts, Linda Bell

Linda Bell Roberts, 66, of Parkersburg died October 6, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on October 16, 1954, in Wood County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Orley Bell and Ada Edwards Bell Fowley.

She was a 1972 graduate of Wirt County High School, attended WVU-P and Marietta Colleges receiving her degree in Accounting and Secretarial Science. She was a Hand Radio Operator “KE8PZT” and enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and traveling.

Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, William H. Roberts; one son William Christopher (Shelly) Of Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri; one daughter Christina Dawn (Ian) Coffman; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers Ernie (Betsy) Bell of Newark, WV, Michael Bell of Elizabeth; stepmother, Karen Bell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Johnny Bell.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Kurt Busiek officiating.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.