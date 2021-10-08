Advertisement

Obituary: Roush, Kenneth R.

Kenneth Roush obit
Kenneth Roush obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kenneth R. Roush, 95, of Williamstown, passed away October 6, 2021, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley, WV.

He was born on December 25, 1926, in Ravenswood, WV, the son of the late Raymond E. and Mary E. Roush.

Kenneth was a US Army veteran of World War II serving in Germany.  He had been employed by Matheny Motors for well over forty years, with D.N.R. and the City of Parkersburg as a toll taker.  His favorite hobbies were woodworking, crafts, camping, and fishing.

Kenneth is survived by his three children, Rebecca “Becky” Dillon and husband Mike of Ravenswood, WV., Jeffrey “Jeff” Roush and wife Debbie of Waverly, WV. and Michael “Mike” Roush and wife Regina of Waverly, WV, grandchildren, Cindy Rucker and husband Chris,  Rhonda Snyder and husband Jon,  Heidi Dillon Richards and husband Clayton, Andrew Roush and wife Theresa, nine great-grandchildren and special niece Donna Allen Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years Peggy, grandson Jared Dillon, two sisters Virginia and Marge, and two brothers Vernon and Olin.

Per his request, there will be no viewing or services.  Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Mountain View Care Center and staff, Dr. Arif M. Malik and staff, Amedisys Home Health, and special sitters Judy Adams and Martha Delancy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

