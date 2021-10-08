Obituary: Weckbacher, Shirley Wilma

Shirley Wilma Weckbacher, 83, of Marietta passed away at home after a long battle with dementia on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Born on March 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ferman and Garnet (Kendall) Miller. She graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1956 and March 29, 1958, married Dale Weckbacher. Shirley was also a member of the VFW and Lowell Moose.

Shirley was a selfless and strong individual who was a loving mother and lived to work. She had several jobs over her life including a cook at Oak Grove School, Ash Hanson Greenhouse, and 25+ years at Edgewater Cafe where she would make everyone entering feel like family and she loved engaging in stories and laughter with the riverhood patrons, family, and friends. After retiring from Edgewater Shirley bartended at the Lowell Moose Lodge where she enjoyed being around friends.

She is survived by her children Deb (Mark) Davis of Hackney, Rex (Tina) Weckbacher of Marietta, and adored grandson Dustin Bradley Davis, sister Nina Speicher, many nieces and nephews, and friend Marty Lemon. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Dale Weckbacher, son Randy Dale and siblings George, Pearl, Zettie, Ruth, Marjorie, Wilbert, and friend Don Lemon.

The family extends a deeply warm thank you to Amedisys Hospice with a special thanks to her nurse April McColl and caregivers, Lisa Stewart, Becki Arnold, Kathy Fickiesen, Misty Mason and the team at Oak Grove Fire Department.

Funeral procession for graveside services will begin at 11:30 am October 11, 2021, from McClure-Schafer Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 33464 Mt Hope Ridge Rd, Graysville, OH 45734 officiated by Gary Doan. Friends and family can join a celebration of life at Rex & Tina’s home from 3:00 to 6:00, 1526 Muskingum River Rd, Marietta OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oak Grove Fire Dept is appreciated.

