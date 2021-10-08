The Parkersburg Finance Commitee talks about carryover budget

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Finance Committee meets tonight and talks about the carryover budget.

The committee plans to allocate $600,000 for the new Southwood Pool. There is also money allocated for new tasers and radios for Parkersburg Police.

There is also a final payment for a two-and-a-half-mile walking trail in Parkersburg that will connect to other trails. Council says that is something that has been ten years in the making.

The Beachwood retention project is another big project that will help with the flooding in that neighborhood. The committee also wants to get a program that will monitor its systems 24-7 to prevent hacking.

Council will discuss approving these measures at its meeting on Tuesday.

