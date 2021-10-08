Advertisement

Purple ribbons downtown mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Purple ribbons downtown mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Purple ribbons downtown mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Family Crisis Intervention Center is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month by displaying purple ribbons along Market Street, downtown.

The ribbons include contact information for the center, as well as messages written by survivors.

Emily Larkins, the center’s executive director, says it is important people know that domestic violence and sexual assault do happen in our community and that the center is here to provide help.

“We’re here 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. So, if somebody is in need and needs to access emergency shelter, we’re here to do that and available to allow people in... We can also connect them with direct service advocates because we do cover an eight-county service area.”

The center provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Larkins says the center is holding a “Speak up, Speak out” event Friday evening at the Jackson Memorial Park Community Building in Vienna.

She says the center is also putting-on a “clothesline” event where the community will be able to read survivors’ stories on t-shirts hung from a clothesline. That’s set for Saturday, October 16th in Parkersburg City Park.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White
Driver charged after fatally hitting pedestrian
Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Two people arrested after pursuit ends in Jackson County
Parkersburg woman sentenced in federal drug case
Fort Frye Homecoming game canceled
Duane Byrd
Parkersburg man arrested, charged with sexual abuse

Latest News

In op-ed piece, delegate rips federal infrastructure proposal
An Ohio firefighter collapsed at a fire scene Sunday night and died shortly after, fire...
Family of fallen firefighter to get home mortgage paid in full
Case of convicted kidnapper, killer back in court
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources looking to hire 11 officers state wide
Apple Butter Stir-Off returns after pandemic cancellation last year
Apple Butter Stir-Off returns after pandemic cancellation last year