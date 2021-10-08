Purple ribbons downtown mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Family Crisis Intervention Center is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month by displaying purple ribbons along Market Street, downtown.

The ribbons include contact information for the center, as well as messages written by survivors.

Emily Larkins, the center’s executive director, says it is important people know that domestic violence and sexual assault do happen in our community and that the center is here to provide help.

“We’re here 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. So, if somebody is in need and needs to access emergency shelter, we’re here to do that and available to allow people in... We can also connect them with direct service advocates because we do cover an eight-county service area.”

The center provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Larkins says the center is holding a “Speak up, Speak out” event Friday evening at the Jackson Memorial Park Community Building in Vienna.

She says the center is also putting-on a “clothesline” event where the community will be able to read survivors’ stories on t-shirts hung from a clothesline. That’s set for Saturday, October 16th in Parkersburg City Park.

