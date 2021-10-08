This Is Home: Parkersburg South High School Band

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Parkersburg South Marching Band has been bringing home some major hardware after competing at several competitions so far this season.

Band Director Christopher Shrew says the band won Grand Champion against 20 other bands in the “Knights of the Round Table Contest” last month. The band then went on to compete in a Bands of America regional competition where they competed in bands from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Indiana.

Senior Briella Goldenberg says she’s proud that the South Band was the only band from West Virginia at this competition.

“Being back after COVID is certainly very nice. Last year we went to one competition and we had to leave before the awards because they didn’t want that many people crowded in the stadium which is kind of sad. It’s really nice to just be back out on the field and doing stuff again.”

Junior Rylea Mercer says it’s not just the players who are winning at these competitions, the Color Guard and Twirlers are playing a major role in the band’s overall success.

“We play so well and then once we add the silks to the music it just lifts up. It brings the music to life.”

The band has more opportunity to “bring music to life this weekend as they host their own competition and then later again at the state competition on October 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.