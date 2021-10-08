West Virginia Division of Natural Resources looking to hire 11 officers state wide

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is looking to hire 11 people to fill officer positions across the state.

Sergeant Joshua Parsons says while having a bachelor’s degree is still standard, minimum qualifications to join the WVDNR have been changed for people who do not have a bachelor’s degree. People who are full-time or part law enforcement officers have an associate’s degree with two years of continuous military experience, or four years of continuous military experience can now apply.

Parsons says the WVDNR officers are primarily responsible for the enforcement of the game and fish laws and rules. Parson says they also perform search and rescue operations, take part in natural or manmade disaster recovery, and even work undercover to apprehend wildlife violators. Parson also says the job comes with many perks.

“I enjoyed being outdoors growing up. I hunted, I fished, I camped, I backpacked and that was the main draw for me,” Parsons said.

“Now I’m here and I get to do that all the time. I get to check individuals who are hunting and fishing, involve myself with hunter ed and boater ed so I get to educate the up and coming the new up and coming hunters and boaters in the state and all of that is very important to me.”

Parsons says part of the application process includes a physical strength test as well as a written exam. Doing 18 push-ups and 28 sit-ups in one minute, running 1 and a half miles within 14 minutes and 36 seconds, and swimming 37.5 yards fully clothed are parts of the physical test. To learn more about the application process visit https://wvdnr.gov/law-enforcement/.

