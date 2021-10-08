Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for Special Session to discuss political redistricting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued a proclamation for a Special Session on Monday for the Legislature to discuss political redistricting throughout the state.

The Special Session is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, “the call also requests that the Legislature appropriate federal money that has been received by State agencies, and includes several other bills that have been requested to be considered.”

Tap here to see the entire proclamation from the governor.

