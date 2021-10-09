2021 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 8 of high school football kicked off Friday night in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Parkersburg Big Reds had to have their game postponed against South Charleston. The game will now be played on Saturday, October 9 at 1 p.m.

The St. Marys Blue Devils hit the road to take on the Wirt County Tigers, and a great defensive performance gave them the victory 22-6.

The Belpre Golden Eagles returned home to face off against the Trimble Tomcats, and Trimble got the victory 57-8.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets got the win over the Weir Red Riders, and they got the dominating 31-6 win.

The Waterford Wildcats returned home to take the Shenandoah Zeps, and won a hard-fought defensive game 14-6.

Warren played Cambridge at home, but the Bobcats got the best of the Warriors 42-10.

The Frontier Cougars played at home for the first time in six weeks, and they defeated Magnolia by the score of 28-21.

The Ritchie County Rebels got a quality road win over South Harrison 50-20.

