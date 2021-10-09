Advertisement

Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect

By KCNC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KCNC) - A police officer in Colorado is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism suspect.

The Greeley Police Department released bodycam video of the incident.

Officers were called to the Greeley City Hall annex on a call of man trying to set a fire nearby.

At first all is well, but after Matt Wilson is handcuffed and moved towards the door, things take a turn. Officer Ken Amick’s left arm goes around Wilson’s neck in what is alleged to be a now illegal choke hold.

Wilson was told he was arrested for felony vandalism.

“The only thing I remember is waking up on my knees,” Wilson said when he spoke with KCNC while in jail.

Amick remains on administrative leave.

His attorney and the district attorney tried to block the release of this video.

Amick is scheduled to appear in court on a charge of assault involving strangulation later this month.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White
Driver charged after fatally hitting pedestrian
Parkersburg woman sentenced in federal drug case
Duane Byrd
Parkersburg man arrested, charged with sexual abuse
Mountwood Park lake being drained to fix sedimentary levels
Mountwood Park lake being drained to fix sedimentary levels
An Ohio firefighter collapsed at a fire scene Sunday night and died shortly after, fire...
Family of fallen firefighter to get home mortgage paid in full

Latest News

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
Man stabs security guard over mask dispute
A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai...
US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal