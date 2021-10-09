Washington County health departments to hold flu shot clinics

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County health officials say October is a great month to get inoculated against the flu.

According to a news release from the Washington County Health Department, there are several upcoming drive-thru, walk-in, and scheduled clinics coming up.

Here’s a list sent to WTAP by health officials.

-October 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a drive-thru clinic will be held at the Washington County Health Department located at 342 Muskingum Drive, Marietta

-October 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. a drive-thru clinic will be held at the Reno Business Park parking lot located at 27823 State Route 7, Marietta

-October 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a drive-thru clinic will be held at Belpre Elementary School located at 2000 Rockland Avenue, Belpre

-Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. a walk-in clinic is held at the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department located at 304 Putnam Street, Marietta

-The first and third Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. a walk-in clinic is held at the Marietta/Belpre City Health Department located at 304 Putnam Street, Marietta

-Wednesdays and Fridays are clinic days for people who have scheduled an appointment with the county health department. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-374-2782 ext. 3333

Sherry Ellem, Public Information Officer at the Washington County Health Department, says no one is turned away for not being able to pay for a flu shot.

