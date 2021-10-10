Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The community and volunteer fire department of Coolville came together to honor a large figure in their area.

The community held a surprise service for John W. Coen, a firefighter with the Coolville Volunteer Fire Department for 64 years.

And they are honoring his service to the area by renaming the facility after Coen.

The former fire chief is a significant piece to the department’s development.

He personally co-signed the loan for the department, bought his own gear and was able to get more equipment for his group, and he even has children and grandchildren who have served in the same department.

“It means a lot. It shows that people do appreciate what you do and as time goes by you wonder if people do appreciate it. You find out and they do, they enjoy it. And I enjoy being here too,” says Coen.

A parade was held before the unveiling of the plaque commemorating the renaming.

Fire chief, Jeremy Holland, says that they kept this a secret from coen for two months.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.