Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sunday morning fire has destroyed a home on 8th Avenue.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the home was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8 A.M. Flames, he said, could be seen coming through the roof of the 1 1/2 story structure.

Matthews says the owners of the home were not there at the time. He adds a cat is believed to have died in the fire.

As of noontime, the fire was still under investigation. The fire was brought under control by late Sunday morning.

