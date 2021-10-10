Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sunday morning fire has destroyed a home on 8th Avenue.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the home was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8 A.M. Flames, he said, could be seen coming through the roof of the 1 1/2 story structure.

Matthews says the owners of the home were not there at the time. He adds a cat is believed to have died in the fire.

As of noontime, the fire was still under investigation. The fire was brought under control by late Sunday morning.

