“Jillian’s Legacy” celebrated at Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this year, we told you about Jillian Harlow, a three-year old girl who died after being born with hypoplastic heart syndrome.

Sunday at Parkersburg City Park, hundreds turned out for an event intended to remember her legacy, and to raise awareness for the condition she battled throughout her young life.

The afternoon event featured a car show, with classic automobiles from just about every era, plus vendors and other activities.

A heart walk was held last week.

”As ‘Jillian’s Legacy’, we are focused on siblings of terminally ill children,” said her mother, Deanna, “making sure they’re feeling the love and support for what they are. They are the unseen superheroes; these boys go through a lot, they are the siblings of terminally ill children.”

Jillian’s mother also tells us there are plans for Sunday’s event to be held every year.

A Facebook page titled “Jillian’s Legacy” has more background on her struggle and on how her family plans to raise awareness.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.