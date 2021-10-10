Advertisement

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident

By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is confirmed dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning on West Virginia route 2.

Pleasants County 911 says the accident happened just after 10 A.M. just outside Belmont.

No other details are available. The name of the victim has not been released.

The two-lane highway was blocked for nearly an hour while the accident was cleared.

WTAP will have more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources looking to hire 11 officers state wide
An Ohio firefighter collapsed at a fire scene Sunday night and died shortly after, fire...
Family of fallen firefighter to get home mortgage paid in full
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Scores and highlights from Week 8 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
2021 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
Parkersburg woman sentenced in federal drug case

Latest News

Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
PHS hosts Jim Kessell Big Red Band Invitational
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Belpre community comes out for returning Apple Butter Stir-Off
Belpre community comes out for returning Apple Butter Stir-Off