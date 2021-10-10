One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is confirmed dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning on West Virginia route 2.

Pleasants County 911 says the accident happened just after 10 A.M. just outside Belmont.

No other details are available. The name of the victim has not been released.

The two-lane highway was blocked for nearly an hour while the accident was cleared.

WTAP will have more details when they become available.

