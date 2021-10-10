Advertisement

PHS hosts Jim Kessell Big Red Band Invitational

In memory of former band parent and Booster President, Jim Kessell
(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More than one dozen area marching bands competed at Stadium Field Saturday night.

It was an invitational, hosted by the Big Red Band, in memory of former band parent and Booster President, Jim Kessell.

The Boosters Association said that the invitational was the result of the “hard work, dedication, and talent of the students... and the commitment (of the) directors, staff, and volunteer parents.”

The invitational was part of the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series, presented by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

