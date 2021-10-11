Advertisement

Governor: get vaccinated but decide for yourself

Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)
Gov. Jim Justice gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response. (10/11/2021)(Gov. Justice Office)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice Monday continued to push for more people to get vaccinated, while saying it’s a choice they have to make for themselves.

While urging West Virginia parents to get their children, ages 12 and older, vaccinated, he continued to walk the line between urging people to get vaccinated, and requiring them to do so.

The governor Monday said he is still opposed to issuing vaccination requirements, or mandates. but seemed to be O.K. with businesses insisting their employees be vaccinated.

”We should have our parents deciding; we should absolutely not be mandating, whether it’s our employers or whoever it may be. However, our private businesses are our private businesses. We should not be trying to tell a private business what they should and what they shouldn’t do.”

He also appeared to criticize lawmakers-while not specifically mentioning the legislature-who want to pass laws barring private businesses and other entities such as boards of education from issuing mandates on vaccines or masks.

The governor made these comments after reading a list of more than 100 people who have died of COVID-19 over the weekend. But active cases reported by the Department of Health and Human Services fell below 11,000 and, while still high, the number of hospitalizations continues to decline.

Wood County is still “red” on the DHHR county map, although it’s active case number has fallen to 530.

