Local law enforcement speaks on National Police Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s National Police Week so WTAP spoke to a local police officer about his job, why he does what he does, and what this week means to him.

Beniah Depue has worked in the police force for 11 years but working as an officer began as a dream when he was 11. In fact, it was first responders who responded to 9-11 who inspired him to become a police officer. Now his favorite part of his job is when he gets to connect locals to resources they need.

Depue said that 2021 is a difficult time to be a police officer with the increased public scrutiny and if he were to give any advice to someone who wants to become a police officer, he would say...

“Decisions that you’re going to make in a split second are going to be sat and talked about for maybe years by lawyers and judges but don’t let all of the negative aspects that you hear on social media or from people in general impact what you do and how you do it. If you want to do this job to help people then do this job to help people. If you actually want to do a job where you get to help people, where you can honestly go home and say you made a positive impact on somebody’s life, this is the job to do it.”

Our local fraternal order of police will be laying a memorial wreath at the public safety monument in front of Parkersburg City Hall for this special week. This, however, will not be open to the public due to the pandemic. Numerous awards will also be given out.

Depue said this week is all about reflecting on officers who died over the last year in the line of duty.

“..., we should honor their memory by continuing to do the work that we do every day.”

