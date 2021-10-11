Obituary: Alkire, Jr., Ralph R. “Bub”

Ralph R. “Bub” Alkire, Jr., 53 of Harrisville died Oct. 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born March 9, 1968, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Ralph R. “Tiny” and Connie Sue Reaser Alkire.

Bub graduated from Harrisville High School in 1986. He worked as a truck driver for the WV Dept of Highways for four years and formerly Hall Drilling and Simonton Windows as a truck driver also. Bub was a former Boy Scout and he enjoyed going to Rossburg to the races, buggy riding, hunting, hanging out with family and friends. He would help anybody and was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his siblings, Patty Riddle (Curtis Grogg) of Glenville, Mike Alkire of Harrisville, Donna Meadows (Mark) of Arnoldsburg, and Steve Alkire of Harrisville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Stanley Alkire; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Alfarette Alkire; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Ruby Reaser; and special friend Merle Hiley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Elder Pat Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmont Ridge Cemetery, Ellenboro. Friends may call at the funeral home, Friday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

