Obituary: Backus, Larry W.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Larry W. Backus, 66, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 6, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of Dorothy Harris Backus Holmes of Red House, WV, and the late Jesse W. Backus. Larry was a driver for Stuart Oil Company for several years and enjoyed his pet dogs and other special interests.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Backus (Brittany) of Parkersburg; his sister, Pam Lott of Parkersburg; two brothers, Bill Backus and Gary Backus (Connie) of Parkersburg; eleven grandchildren; his best friend, Cheryl Hoalcraft of Morehead, Minnesota and many other friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Backus, and a sister, Peggy Stuart.

At Larry’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Backus family.

