Obituary: Chapman, Thomas Loyal

Thomas Loyal Chapman obit
Thomas Loyal Chapman obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Thomas Loyal Chapman, 82, of Belpre, died October 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Thomas was born July 9, 1939, in Fairmont, WV, and was the son of the late Helmer L. and Vivian Powell Chapman.

Thomas was a graduate of Belpre High School.  He was a U.S. Marine veteran and had worked as a truck driver.  He was Protestant by faith.

Thomas enjoyed woodworking and collecting everything.

Thomas is survived by his sons Thomas L. Chapman II (Barbara Green) of Parkersburg and Jamie Chapman (Allie) of Belpre; daughter Virginia Louise Chapman of FL; 4 stepchildren and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris Chapman and his brothers Rye and Bernard Chapman.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. David Hubbard, officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.  Visitation will be 11-1 on Wednesday.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.LeavittFuneralHome.com&c=E,1,esCB1hax_hCtPevfRFBlh9ujC4tePOyWtpPfp_dUjYuBHuA-q-58PhKCpt39rvcbISAeOMma74gFDja_8sgrRzm5ZbT-kI7dJPBaFdSR7Rv7HoDcdBODnNPV&typo=1

