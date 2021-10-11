Obituary: Cunningham, Dyan (Ethel)

Dyan (Ethel) Cunningham, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Harmar Place. She was born on September 10, 1930, to Gerald and Phylena (Dennis) Henderhan.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1948. After many years in the banking field, she retired from First Bank of Marietta, Belpre branch as a manager. Dyan was a charter member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church.

She is survived by her three children, Debra (Craig) Estes, Ted (Jan) Martin, and Pamela Denton (Vernon Cook); grandchildren Todd (Lori) Estes, Tyson (Christy) Estes, Trish (Eric) Schaad, and Ted Martin II; eight great-grandchildren and her sisters Mary Conley, Ann Mayer, and Marilyn Stobaugh.

Dyan was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Betty and her grandchildren: infant Ryan Estes, infant Tacy Piatt, and Tiffany Martin.

A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Harmar Place and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.

According to her wishes, Dyan will be cremated. The family will have a graveside service at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley (HSOV) 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

