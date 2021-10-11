Obituary: Edman, Edith Caroline

Edith Caroline Edman, 95, of Parkersburg passed away October 8, 2021, at Worthington Healthcare Center.

She was born on August 4, 1926, in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late John W. and Ora E. Miller.

Edith was a member of the former Central Hill Church of Christ. She retired from the former Camden Clark Hospital after thirty years. She spent most of her hospital nursing career in labor and delivery. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, baking pies, crocheting, traveling, and singing.

Edith is survived by her sons Gregory A. Edman (Kathy), Douglas O. Edman (Annie), Scott L. Edman (Robin), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Lena Bryant and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Earl Edman, daughter Patricia “Diana” McCrady, son James “Mike” Edman, sisters Hazel Miller, Flossie Miller, Mildred Via, Alta Martin, Maxine Tuttle, and brother William Miller.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Minister Deborah Cain officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Edith’s family would like to thank Worthington Healthcare Center for their care and compassion during Edith’s stay there.

