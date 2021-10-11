Obituary: Miller, Woodrow David

Woodrow David Miller, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away October 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1954, a son to the late James Edward and Geraldine Judith Miller.

Woody was a man who loved everyone that he met. He found the good in every situation and had a way of helping others to find the good too. You couldn’t help but love Woody back. He was loyal and he loved his family with unending love. His favorite thing to do was anything that involved other people, no matter what it was. He was fully invested and passionate about everything he was part of. He just loved being together with other people. Woody touched countless lives and he served his community in so many ways. He coached various ages of sports, brought joy to children as he played Santa Clause, actively gave his time at Lubeck Community Baptist Church and enjoyed being the Parkersburg Homecoming President. He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1973 and then honorably served in the 101st Airborne Army, Vietnam Era. He began working at Dupont in 1979 and later retired after 35+ years of employment.

Woody is survived by his wife Kristi Miller; children Dan Miller (Melissa), Denise Russell (Danny), Ashley Fluharty (Ian), Ali Collins (Ty); grandchildren Kaylee, Reese, Evan, Zeke, Harper, Alba, Camille, Jude, and Imagin; brothers James “Jim” Miller (Mary), Dave Miller (Sandy), and Mike Miller. In-laws Jack and Betty Moss; grand-pup Doug and Grand-kitty Mochi; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers William “Bill” Miller and Brian Miller.

Services for Woody will be held Thursday, October 14, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 1 pm, Pastor Mark Houser officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday the 13th, from 5-8 pm, and again an hour before the service on Thursday.

Burial and veteran services will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

