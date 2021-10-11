Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Woodrow David

Woodrow Miller obit
Woodrow Miller obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Woodrow David Miller, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away October 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1954, a son to the late James Edward and Geraldine Judith Miller.

Woody was a man who loved everyone that he met. He found the good in every situation and had a way of helping others to find the good too. You couldn’t help but love Woody back. He was loyal and he loved his family with unending love. His favorite thing to do was anything that involved other people, no matter what it was. He was fully invested and passionate about everything he was part of. He just loved being together with other people. Woody touched countless lives and he served his community in so many ways. He coached various ages of sports, brought joy to children as he played Santa Clause, actively gave his time at Lubeck Community Baptist Church and enjoyed being the Parkersburg Homecoming President. He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1973 and then honorably served in the 101st Airborne Army, Vietnam Era. He began working at Dupont in 1979 and later retired after 35+ years of employment.

Woody is survived by his wife Kristi Miller; children Dan Miller (Melissa), Denise Russell (Danny), Ashley Fluharty (Ian), Ali Collins (Ty); grandchildren Kaylee, Reese, Evan, Zeke, Harper, Alba, Camille, Jude, and Imagin; brothers James “Jim” Miller (Mary), Dave Miller (Sandy), and Mike Miller. In-laws Jack and Betty Moss; grand-pup Doug and Grand-kitty Mochi; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers William “Bill” Miller and Brian Miller.

Services for Woody will be held Thursday, October 14, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 1 pm, Pastor Mark Houser officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday the 13th, from 5-8 pm, and again an hour before the service on Thursday.

Burial and veteran services will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Jillian Harlow
“Jillian’s Legacy” celebrated at Parkersburg City Park

Latest News

Robert Murphy obit
Obituary: Murphy, Robert “Bob” C.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Winters, Charlotte Michelle
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Drake, Patricia Sue
Shirley Lionel McMurray obit
Obituary: McMurray, Shirely Lionel