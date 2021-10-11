Advertisement

Obituary: Murphy, Robert “Bob” C.

Robert Murphy obit
Robert Murphy obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert “Bob” C. Murphy, 87, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 10, 2021.

He was born March 8, 1934, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Robert A. and Florencetta Michaels Murphy.

Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from G.E Plastics, where he was a Human Resources Manager. He was an alumnus of WVU and an avid supporter of WVU Athletics.  He loved his time spent at Myrtle Beach and Crystal Lake, in Doddridge County, WV, and was a member of the Wayside United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Murphy; daughter, Jill Shilobod (Don A.); son, R. Scott Murphy; grandchildren, Kyle A. Doak and Alison M. Crego (Cameron); great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, and Josie Crego; and two pets, Sophie and Zoey.

Private family services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Murphy family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Jillian Harlow
“Jillian’s Legacy” celebrated at Parkersburg City Park

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Winters, Charlotte Michelle
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Drake, Patricia Sue
Shirley Lionel McMurray obit
Obituary: McMurray, Shirely Lionel
Woodrow Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, Woodrow David