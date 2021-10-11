Obituary: Murphy, Robert “Bob” C.

Robert “Bob” C. Murphy, 87, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 10, 2021.

He was born March 8, 1934, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Robert A. and Florencetta Michaels Murphy.

Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from G.E Plastics, where he was a Human Resources Manager. He was an alumnus of WVU and an avid supporter of WVU Athletics. He loved his time spent at Myrtle Beach and Crystal Lake, in Doddridge County, WV, and was a member of the Wayside United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Murphy; daughter, Jill Shilobod (Don A.); son, R. Scott Murphy; grandchildren, Kyle A. Doak and Alison M. Crego (Cameron); great-grandchildren, Landon, Logan, and Josie Crego; and two pets, Sophie and Zoey.

Private family services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Murphy family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.