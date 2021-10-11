Obituary: Newhouse, Shirley Faye

Shirley Faye Newhouse, 85 of Davisville, passed away October 11, 2021, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born February 2, 1936, at Munday, Wirt County, a daughter of the late John and Anna Kelly Chadock.

Mrs. Newhouse was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and quilting and being outdoors working in her flowers. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and bluebirds in her yard. She was a 1955 graduate of Wirt High School.

Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Gerald W. Newhouse, sons Michael W. Newhouse of Mineral Wells and Ronald Chadock of Freeport, sister June Smith of Parkersburg, and grandson Keith Chadock of Freeport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Chadock and sisters: Marguerite Hillferding, Ruth Coury, and Juanita Mathess.

Funeral services will be Thursday 3 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Kanawha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

