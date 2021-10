Codi A. Norman, 34, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday at the Metz Cemetery, Braxton County, WV.

