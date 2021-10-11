Advertisement

Obituary: Shields, Cecil Ronald

Cecil Shields obit
Cecil Shields obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cecil Ronald Shields, 94 of Parkersburg passed into his Heavenly reward surrounded by his family on October 9, 2021.

He was born March 14, 1927, in Cairo, WV, a son of the late Walter Hall Shields and Ethel Ida (Carder) Shields.

Cecil was a US Army Veteran, retired from Johns Mansville with 37 years of service, and dedicated himself to caring for Katie for the last 10 years of her life.  They both enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

He is survived by his son, Sam Shields (Sherry) of Blue Ridge, VA, two grandchildren, Stefanie Seay (Aaron) of Wake Forest, NC and Skyler Shields (Melanie) of Troutville, VA, four great-grandchildren, Kyra, Corbin, Adessa, and Malachi Seay, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Katie, son, David, and six brothers and sisters.

Service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with James A. Seay officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Wednesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Parkersburg.  Military graveside rite by the American Legion Post #15.  Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Bible Broadcasting Network: PO Box 7300 Charlotte, NC 28241-9943.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion
Jillian Harlow
“Jillian’s Legacy” celebrated at Parkersburg City Park

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cunningham, Dyan (Ethel)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stevens, Leonard R.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norman, Codi A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Backus, Larry W.