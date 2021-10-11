Obituary: Shields, Cecil Ronald

Cecil Ronald Shields, 94 of Parkersburg passed into his Heavenly reward surrounded by his family on October 9, 2021.

He was born March 14, 1927, in Cairo, WV, a son of the late Walter Hall Shields and Ethel Ida (Carder) Shields.

Cecil was a US Army Veteran, retired from Johns Mansville with 37 years of service, and dedicated himself to caring for Katie for the last 10 years of her life. They both enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

He is survived by his son, Sam Shields (Sherry) of Blue Ridge, VA, two grandchildren, Stefanie Seay (Aaron) of Wake Forest, NC and Skyler Shields (Melanie) of Troutville, VA, four great-grandchildren, Kyra, Corbin, Adessa, and Malachi Seay, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Katie, son, David, and six brothers and sisters.

Service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with James A. Seay officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Parkersburg. Military graveside rite by the American Legion Post #15. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Bible Broadcasting Network: PO Box 7300 Charlotte, NC 28241-9943. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

