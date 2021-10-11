Advertisement

Obituary: Stevens, Leonard R.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leonard R. Stevens, 89, of Marietta passed away at 11:52 am, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 24, 1932, in Marietta a son of Raymond Stevens and Mabel Morgan Stevens.  He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Air Force for 13 years and then was employed by Elston Lumber Company until his retirement.

He married Marianne Stevens who preceded him in death along with one brother and two sisters. Leonard is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Nov. 14) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends before the service on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Coolville Volunteer Fire Department renamed after long-time firefighter
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion
Jillian Harlow
“Jillian’s Legacy” celebrated at Parkersburg City Park

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cunningham, Dyan (Ethel)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norman, Codi A.
Cecil Shields obit
Obituary: Shields, Cecil Ronald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Backus, Larry W.