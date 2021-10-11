Obituary: Stevens, Leonard R.

Leonard R. Stevens, 89, of Marietta passed away at 11:52 am, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 24, 1932, in Marietta a son of Raymond Stevens and Mabel Morgan Stevens. He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Air Force for 13 years and then was employed by Elston Lumber Company until his retirement.

He married Marianne Stevens who preceded him in death along with one brother and two sisters. Leonard is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Nov. 14) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends before the service on Thursday from 12:00 until 2:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

