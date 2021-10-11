Octoberfeast kicks off in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s first-ever Octoberfeast is going on now through Saturday, October 23rd.

Officials say it’s like a big game of bingo… meant to stir up interest in local restaurants by giving customers a chance to win prizes.

Morgan West, Main Street Board Member and Chair of the Main Street Promotions Committee, says the organization hopes “Octoberfeast encourages our community to support restaurants owned by our very own friends and family.” She says the event “is a great way to try new foods and thank employees that are the backbone of our downtown restaurant community.”

Diner bingo cards can be picked up at any participating restaurant... And so far, officials say interest has been cooking. Jeremiah’s Coffee House reported excited patrons asking for cards as early as Saturday.

Jocelyn Adelsperger, the Marketing and Events Manager for Jeremiah’s, hopes the community will “keep pushing for small and local.”

“A lot of us got hit with having to change suppliers and not being able to keep our dining rooms open,” Adelsperger says. “Now, we’re just trying to push to get that clientele back and remind everybody that we’re still here.”

Completed bingo cards can be turned-in at any of the participating restaurants.

Officials say grand prizes are valued at over four hundred dollars.

