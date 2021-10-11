Waterford FFA Chapter qualifies for nationals

WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Waterford FFA Chapter has qualified for the national soils competition after placing third at states this weekend.

WTAP talked to the team about what it took to get this far.

It’s a competition that only lasts a couple hours but that doesn’t account for all the work that goes in beforehand.

FFA Advisor Matt Hartline said, “Practice is important. The kids would come in pretty much every day throughout the week at 7 AM and practice with me and at lunch time we take advantage of having one lunch period here at the school and we practice at lunch…,”

And that doesn’t include the time spent studying at home. While dedication and motivation is something this team is stacked with, Hartline said community support is their biggest strength.

“The people do their talking with their feet and that shows with people that come out to watch athletics, people that support our kids, whether it’s social media - people that help us financially to achieve those goals…,”

And the biggest take away?

FFA competitor Allison Huck said, “I’m learning something that we can actually use for a future job.”

Hartline added, “You know, we get to know each other and build strong, positive relationships and you learn accountability and you have to be accountable for one another and you’re going to need to do that in the workforce when you get older if you want to be successful…,”

The team will be travelling all the way to Oklahoma to compete in nationals.

