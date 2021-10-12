Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in the city of Athens

By Guest
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The city of Athens has issued a boil advisory at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, and is in effect until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 for University Estates Blvd., Altamonte Dr., High Point Village, Reserve at the Falls, Maple Grove Way, Woodshire Ct., Edgewood Ct., Pine Wood Way, Broadmore Ct, Walnut Ct. and Ohio Surgical Suites.

