Campus Martius Museum to host Archaeology Day

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - October is archaeology month in Ohio and Campus Martius Museum is getting in the spirit this weekend with Archaeology Day.

It’s an annual event that’s gone on for almost 10 years. Come Saturday, local collectors and others throughout the state will come with original artifacts dating back to the pre-historic and historic periods. Visitors can talk to collectors about their artifacts and you can even bring your own, if you want to know more about them. Speakers will also be there to talk about the world of archaeology locally as well as throughout the state.

Historian Bill Reynolds says it’s important to recognize the historical people who influenced our area.

“..., and to become more aware of these contributions these people made, I think helps to enhance the value of our understanding of history.”

The event will last from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. There will be activities for kids as well, from the opportunity to make clay pots like the Hopewell people did to digging up pre-buried capsules with hidden treasures.

