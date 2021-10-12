Little Hocking Water Association sets date for annual meeting and election

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) - During its monthly meeting on October 11, The Little Hocking Water Association Board of Trustees announced a date to hold its annual meeting and elections.

The special meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. on November 8 at the Warren High School commons area.

At the September board meeting, members of the association brought forward a petition to call for a special meeting and election. The association needed 10 percent of its members’ signatures in order to get the board to hold its annual meeting.

The annual meeting and election did not take place in March of 2021 due to the pandemic.

Currently, there are five board member positions available to fill the seven-member board.

All those eligible to vote are all tap owners that have one or more bills in their name. If you have more than one tap in your name then you are able to vote however many taps you have for each seat.

