Advertisement

Nelsonville retains city status

Nelsonville retains city status
Nelsonville retains city status(City of Nelsonville)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Athens County town has successfully stopped its transition from an Ohio city to an Ohio village.

Athens County officials told us in 2020 they were concerned Nelsonville would lose its city status because its population is right on the cusp of 5,000, which is the state’s benchmark for city status.

According to a post on the City of Nelsonville’s Facebook page, the 2020 census only found 4,612 people, meaning it would become a village under Ohio law.

City officials disagreed with the findings, noting Athens County only had a roughly 62 percent response rate to the census.

According to a news release, city officials spent about a week collecting names and addresses, eventually counting 5,373 people.

City Auditor Taylor Sappington sent the results of the recount to Secretary of State Frank LaRose Tuesday.

Larose sent back a formal proclamation declaring Nelsonville a city.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norman, Codi A.
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion

Latest News

Historian Bill Reynolds says it’s important to recognize the historical people who influenced...
Campus Martius Museum to host Archaeology Day
Boil Water Advisory generic
Boil advisory issued in the city of Athens
Boiling water.
Union Williams PSD reports boil advisory near Old St. Marys Pike
Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff