Nelsonville retains city status

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Athens County town has successfully stopped its transition from an Ohio city to an Ohio village.

Athens County officials told us in 2020 they were concerned Nelsonville would lose its city status because its population is right on the cusp of 5,000, which is the state’s benchmark for city status.

According to a post on the City of Nelsonville’s Facebook page, the 2020 census only found 4,612 people, meaning it would become a village under Ohio law.

City officials disagreed with the findings, noting Athens County only had a roughly 62 percent response rate to the census.

According to a news release, city officials spent about a week collecting names and addresses, eventually counting 5,373 people.

City Auditor Taylor Sappington sent the results of the recount to Secretary of State Frank LaRose Tuesday.

Larose sent back a formal proclamation declaring Nelsonville a city.

