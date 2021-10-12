Advertisement

“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff

Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports Sheriff Steve Stephens.

In a phone conversation with WTAP, Sheriff Stephens said Tuesday that he was “disappointed,” but didn’t have much more to comment.

A deputy representing the association said the decision was made during a meeting on October 10 in which 27 active members voted unanimously to stop supporting Stephens.

Tuesday morning, a letter was sent to the sheriff and the Wood County Commission about the vote.

WTAP was given a copy of that letter which you can read below.

In the letter, deputies said Stephens has “destroyed the positive culture” within the sheriff’s department and continuously mistreats employees.

It also says deputies will continue to serve Wood County to the best of their ability.

The deputy WTAP spoke to says there are 37 total people on the sheriff’s department roster, including Sheriff Stephens and Chief Deputy Robert Sims.

Not every member of the WCDSA was present for the vote.

In addition, at least one person who voted no confidence was a retired sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy says retirees are welcome to stay voting members of the association as long as they have done nothing to embarrass the WCDSA.

This is a developing story. Stick with us as we learn more.

WCDSA Letter
WCDSA Letter(Wood County Deputy Sheriff's Association)
