Obituary: Barnes, James Hershel

James Hershel Barnes, 71, of Nebo, WV, passed away on October 9, 2021, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, WV.

He was born on March 19, 1950, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late Warren and Emma Metheney Barnes.

He is survived by one son, Brandon Barnes of Summersville, WV, and brother, Marlin Barnes of Creston, WV.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Coen Cemetery, Nebo, WV, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jessie Blake officiating.

