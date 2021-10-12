Obituary: Clark, Christine Marie

Christine Marie Clark, 63, of Belpre died October 10, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Christine was born January 6, 1958, in Columbus, OH, and was the daughter of the late Chester Paul and Virginia Adeline Vatter Golden.

Christine was a homemaker. She enjoyed taking care of her plants, riding the Harley with her husband, and laying by the pool. She was also a collector of Coke memorabilia.

Christine is survived by her loving husband, Dave Clark; sons Bryan Van Dine (Kitrina) and Jeremy Van Dine (Crystal) both of Belpre; daughters Jennifer Payne (Billy) of Columbus, OH and Virginia Van Dine of Belpre; grandchildren Tre’ Payne, Xavier Mayes, Brady, Anabelle, Zaiden, Aimee and Dawson Van Dine, Kristen Smith (Josh) and Alisa Adlespurger; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Tracy.

Funeral services will be 8 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

