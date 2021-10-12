Obituary: Fitzwater, Ruth Lee (Lepke)

Ruth Lee (Lepke) Fitzwater, 79, of Grantsville, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Ruth was born in Richfield, Ohio, to the late Harold and Virginia (Jacobs) Lepke. She raised her family in Millersburg, Ohio, and retired to Grantsville, WV. She worked as a machine operator for Bell & Howell. Ruth’s passion was cooking for her family, friends, and members of the church. She enjoyed playing cards and being with her family and friends. Ruth was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, pastored by Rick Matheny.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert (Boots) Fitzwater, her sisters June Lepke Milton and Betty Lepke Maggazeni, and a brother-in-law Frank Maggazeni.

Ruth is survived by her brothers Terry (Anna) Lepke and Jerry Lepke; her children Bill (Terrie) Fitzwater, Lori Fitzwater and Dan (Tina) Fitzwater; grandchildren Travis, Samantha, Reed, Grace, and Emilee Fitzwater and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held later at the convenience of her family

