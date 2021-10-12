Obituary: Harper, Ray Wayne

Family and Friends said goodbye to Ray Wayne Harper on October 11th, 2021. Ray was the 2nd of 6 children to Brooks and Opal Rinehart Harper. He was born at home on May 20th, 1932.

In 1950, Ray graduated from Cairo High School and shortly after was inducted into the army. After completing basic training he was shipped to Korea into the thick of battle. The truce was signed while he was still there, and he was discharged in Oct. 1954. In Jan 1955 at the CHS basketball game, he was introduced to his future wife Sandra Beth Sprang by his cousin Fay Harper. They were married on July 9, 1955.

Ray lived a long and rewarding life, all of which he spent on Rt. 1 of Cairo, WV, except for his time while serving in the military. He was a man who enjoyed working hard. He was a farmer, timberman, and saw miller. He enjoyed other interests too like owning and riding horses, gardening, hunting, and playing golf. At the age of 53, he retired from DuPont, but during those working years he continued to enjoy all his other endeavors.

It was a lifelong desire of Ray’s to make good choices and serve God, as his friends and family can attest. He faithfully attended Nutter Farm UMC, even while working his DuPont shifts. He was a member of Cairo AF & AM #114 Masonic Lodge, where he served various offices and served as Master of the Lodge.

Ray is survived by his wife of 66 years, 6 sons and their wives, 12 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Sons Mark (Jan) of Cairo, WV; Mike (Anita) of Lorain, OH; Matthew (Shauna) of Washington, WV; Brent (Tammy) of Cairo, WV; Scott (Kim) of Pennsboro, WV; and Brock (Tara) of Cairo, WV. He is also survived by his brother Donald (Charlotte) Harper and sister Louella Hannah-Reaser.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were three brothers, Brookes “June”, Roy, and Stanley Harper.

Funeral services are to be held at 2 PM, Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville with NFUMC Pastor Tom Hall and former NFUMC Pastor Danny McVey officiating. Interment will be at the Terry Cemetery, just a fourth of a mile from his home. Visitation will be Saturday from 4-8 PM. Masks would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

The family would like to personally thank Housecalls Hospice for taking such good care of Ray, especially nurses Brittany and Tabby.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.