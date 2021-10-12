Obituary: Ketelsen, Brian ”Sleepy” Douglas

Brian ”Sleepy” Douglas Ketelsen, 51, of Reno, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2021, with his wife and daughters by his side, Brian was born June 29, 1970, in Riverside, California. He is the son of Doug (Mary Anne) Ketelsen and Carol (Phil) Allen.

He was raised in Clinton, Iowa, and graduated from Mater Dei High School in1988. Brian then moved to Belpre, Ohio, where he began his college career. He graduated from Washington State Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Brian enjoyed his first job as a probation officer for the Marietta Municipal Court, and he changed many lives through his commitment to serving well in his position. He later transitioned to Globe Metallurgical before deciding to take a step in faith and open his own business. In 2009, Brian opened Ketel1 Team Wear, LLC, a family-run business providing screen print and embroidery services.

Brian and Wendy were married on October 30, 1992, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marietta. They settled into their new home in Reno and began making many memories together. They were blessed with the birth of their daughters Abby and Emily, and have enjoyed watching them grow into beautiful young women. From coaching his daughters to cheering on his absolute favorite team, the Fighting Irish, there is no denying that Brian had a passion for sports. Brian coached multiple youth softball, soccer, basketball, and track teams, and he started the Marietta Thunder AAU Girls Basketball Team. The highlight of each year was his annual trip to South Bend, IN to watch Notre Dame play football. Brian also spent much of the warm-weather season playing softball in his church league as well as the Marietta Old Timers’ League. And, in the fall, he enjoyed participating in Fantasy Football Leagues with his many friends. Brian was an active member of Sandhill United Methodist Church, where he was the current Pastor-Parish Relations Chairperson.

Brian had a strong faith and was especially devoted to the Mid-Ohio Valley Emmaus (MOVE). Each year, MOVE provides an opportunity for those who are looking to grow deeper in their faith to participate in a spiritual retreat called the Walk to Emmaus. Brian completed his Walk in 2010, and he had such a desire to ensure that others could participate in the Walk that he went through the many steps necessary to become a Lay Director.

Unfortunately, Brian’s illness prevented him from serving in this role, yet the 72-hour prayer vigil was instead held to cover Brian and his family in prayer earlier this month. Brian was a member of the Marietta Elks #477, and the President of Mid-Ohio Valley Gift of Life, a group of organ transplant recipients, living donors, and transplant candidates raising awareness for organ donation. Brian had overcome many physical and medical hurdles over the past few years. He suffered from kidney disease, and in 2014 was blessed to receive a kidney donation from his sister-in-law Heather, to whom he was eternally grateful. Brian had a pancreatectomy earlier this year and unfortunately began to decline after that. Brian received excellent care from the staff at the Cleveland Clinic, and Wendy would like to extend her unending gratitude to the many teams of nurses and doctors there.

Brian is survived by his wife Wendy and their daughters Abigail (Tanner O’Connor) and Emily, as well as honorary daughter Brittany Metcalf (Levi Dein); parents Doug (Mary Anne) Ketelsen and Carol(Phil) Allen; step-mother Deanne “Teeter” (Wade) Saner; siblings Jeff (Heather) Ketelsen, Chris Ketelsen (Jason Lange), and Jennifer (Jimmy) Scott; parents-in-law Harry and Sharon Karcher; sisters-in-law Jennifer (Larry) Jupp, Stacy (Bill) Miller, and Erin (Todd) Meeks, and sixteen nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, sister-in-law Jesse Ketelsen, nephew Jeremy Ketelsen, and his special uncle Dean Ketelsen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., with a burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 3- 8 PM Friday, October 15th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sandhill United Methodist Church, 725 Sandhill Road, Marietta, OH 45750 or Mid-Ohio Valley Emmaus, 301 Wooster St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

