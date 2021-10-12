Advertisement

Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean

By Phillip Hickman
Wesley Dean Morgan, 54, of Marietta, passed away from complications of COVID, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born August 5, 1967, in Hart, Michigan to Lovell Hackney and Norma Casto Morgan.

Wesley served in the Marines during peacetime. He worked for Terry McCarty Trucking in Lower Salem, a member of Barlow United Methodist Church, he loved camping, fishing, and all activities including his family, especially family game night.

Wesley is survived by his parents, Lovell and Norma, his loving wife, Carolyn, as well as his five daughters, Kristen Thomas (Josh Offenberger), of Marietta, Rachel (Austin) Ide, of Marietta, Alison Morgan, of Parkersburg, WV, Stephanie (Randy) Johnson, of Marietta, Jennifer (Todd) Chicklo, of Parkersburg, WV; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Wade Morgan, of Marietta, Brad (April) Hackney, of Marietta; one sister, Deneen Henthorn, of Coolville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bradley Morgan.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Rev. Debbie Proctor officiating. Burial will follow in Barlow Central Cemetery, with full military honors. The family will greet friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. As per funeral home policy, masks will be required for all attending. Memorial donations may be made to Barlow United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Barlow, OH 45712.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Wesley’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com or go to our Facebook page.

