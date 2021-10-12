Advertisement

Obituary: Robison, Dennis Carl

Dennis Robison obit
Dennis Robison obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dennis Carl Robison, 80, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 22, 1940, in Artesia, New Mexico to the late Carl and Ruby Guilliams Robison.

Dennis graduated from Great Bend (KS) High School in 1958 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served his enlistment at Fort Leonard, Missouri. His passion was the oil field where he was actively employed for over 25 years in numerous different positions. After starting his adventure out West, he moved East landing in Ohio in the early 1960s. He finally settled in Marietta in 1979, the place he loved and called home.

He is survived by his three children, Dale Robison (Sherrie), Carl Robison (Marla), and Amanda Proper (Todd); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Dannis Robison (Joy).

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Suzanne Reynolds officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 11 am - 2 pm & 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, October 14th at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One confirmed dead in Pleasants County accident
Wood County Sheriff's Office vehicle
“No confidence” | Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association says it no longer supports sheriff
Generic fire graphic
Early morning fire destroys Parkersburg home
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Norman, Codi A.
Generic image of a cross
50 years later, a Marietta church remembers tragic explosion

Latest News

Wesley Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Wesley Dean
Brian Ketelsen obit
Obituary: Ketelsen, Brian ”Sleepy” Douglas
Ray Wayne Harper obit
Obituary: Harper, Ray Wayne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anzures, Carlos “Charlie”