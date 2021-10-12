Obituary: Robison, Dennis Carl

Dennis Carl Robison, 80, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 22, 1940, in Artesia, New Mexico to the late Carl and Ruby Guilliams Robison.

Dennis graduated from Great Bend (KS) High School in 1958 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served his enlistment at Fort Leonard, Missouri. His passion was the oil field where he was actively employed for over 25 years in numerous different positions. After starting his adventure out West, he moved East landing in Ohio in the early 1960s. He finally settled in Marietta in 1979, the place he loved and called home.

He is survived by his three children, Dale Robison (Sherrie), Carl Robison (Marla), and Amanda Proper (Todd); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Dannis Robison (Joy).

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Suzanne Reynolds officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 11 am - 2 pm & 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, October 14th at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

