Obituary: Ross, Robert Russell

Robert Ross obit
Robert Ross obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Russell Ross, 73, of Converse, TX died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak, TX.

He was born in Coshocton, OH a son of the late Russell Ross and Juanita (Darst) Rhine. He worked for Lowe’s and was a minister with the American Baptist Association.  He was a United States Army veteran.  He was a fan of The Ohio State University football team and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Linda A. (Behan) Ross; three sons Robert Michael Ross (Rebecca) of New Holland, OH, Corey Russell Ross (Helen) of Converse, TX, and Christopher Guy Ross (Bel) of Converse; and a brother William Ross (Diane) of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Judy Hill.

Services will be 2 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Reverend Brian Dunham officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12-2 pm on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

