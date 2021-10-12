Obituary: Sassi, Jon Douglas

Jon Douglas Sassi, 59 of Parkersburg, passed away October 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1962, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Henry D. Sassi and Helen Mae Kelley Sassi of Parkersburg.

Jon had a huge heart and a passion for advocating for those who could not speak and/ or act for themselves. He worked his entire adult life helping and supporting those with physical and mental disabilities. He made sure that he did everything he could to make the life of others as comfortable and complete as possible. For these goals, he worked tirelessly to ensure those around him were given what they needed and what they deserved.

His loving nature and hard-working spirit were definitely applied in the way he loved and took care of his family. Jon’s priority was his family. He gave 110% percent all the time, making sure everyone had everything they needed, many times at great compromise to himself.

Jon loved the mountains, he was very proud of his heritage. Over the years he told so many wonderful stories of his upbringing. Fun and inspiring tales about his grandparents, parents, and sisters. He would get that little twinkle in his eye as he spoke.

Jon had a deep and personal relationship with our Savior Jesus Christ. His faith was unshakable and his desire to share his faith with others was overwhelming. To say he will be missed doesn’t come close to how huge the void is that he is leaving. We love you with all our hearts, Jon, now go and reap the joys and rewards in heaven, which you truly deserve.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife Valerie Moss Sassi, five daughters: Dawna Sassi, Kyra Sassi, Kathryn Fulks (James), Megan Marchand, and Rebekah Sassi, two sons: Joseph Marchand (Kaitlyn) and Jakob Sassi, and two sisters: Kelly Sassi Craft and Kristan Sassi Geedy.

He also leaves behind nine loving grandchildren: Lane, Blake, Orianna, Noah, Aubree, Marcus, Kadence, Quinton, and Jackson.

A come and go, walk-through visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Masks are required for all visitors. Private family funeral services will be Friday 1 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Rich Blain officiating. Guests may view via live stream at LeavittFuneralHome.com. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to Wood County Society where individuals with disabilities are recognized for their abilities.

